BRYN MAWR TRUST Co Trims Stock Position in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

BRYN MAWR TRUST Co lessened its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 32,734 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,792 shares during the period. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $4,424,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Martingale Asset Management L P raised its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 250.7% during the second quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 15,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,158,000 after purchasing an additional 11,410 shares during the last quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT raised its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 3.2% during the second quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 23,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,121,000 after purchasing an additional 723 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the second quarter worth $3,817,000. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL raised its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 2.4% during the second quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL now owns 234,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,677,000 after purchasing an additional 5,523 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CNB Bank raised its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 143.4% during the second quarter. CNB Bank now owns 2,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 1,322 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.36% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on KMB shares. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a report on Monday, October 17th. They set an “in-line” rating for the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark to $127.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $135.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $118.00 to $117.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $129.38.

Shares of NYSE KMB opened at $128.47 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $119.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $128.17. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 52-week low of $108.74 and a 52-week high of $145.79. The firm has a market cap of $43.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.08.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.01 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 250.21% and a net margin of 8.84%. The business’s revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.62 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 5.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, swimpants, training and youth pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, Poise, and other brand names.

