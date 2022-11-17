Burberry Group plc (LON:BRBY) to Issue Dividend of GBX 16.50

Burberry Group plc (LON:BRBY – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Thursday, November 17th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a dividend of GBX 16.50 ($0.19) per share on Friday, January 27th. This represents a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 15th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Burberry Group Price Performance

BRBY stock opened at GBX 2,040 ($23.97) on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 1,840.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 1,735.33. The firm has a market cap of £7.91 billion and a P/E ratio of 2,043.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.64. Burberry Group has a 12 month low of GBX 1,473.50 ($17.31) and a 12 month high of GBX 2,074 ($24.37).

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have commented on BRBY. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 2,050 ($24.09) price objective on shares of Burberry Group in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 2,000 ($23.50) price target on shares of Burberry Group in a report on Friday, September 30th. Finally, Berenberg Bank decreased their target price on Burberry Group from GBX 2,050 ($24.09) to GBX 1,730 ($20.33) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, Burberry Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,886 ($22.16).

About Burberry Group

Burberry Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, retails, and wholesales luxury goods under the Burberry brand. The company operates in two segments, Retail/Wholesale and Licensing. It provides womenswear, menswear, childrenswear, beauty, eyewear, shoes, and accessories, as well as leather goods, such as bags.

