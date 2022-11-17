C2X (CTX) Price Up 16.7% Over Last 7 Days

C2X (CTX) traded up 59.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on November 17th. In the last week, C2X has traded up 16.7% against the U.S. dollar. One C2X token can now be bought for about $0.48 or 0.00002884 BTC on major exchanges. C2X has a total market cap of $40.62 million and approximately $4,932.54 worth of C2X was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About C2X

C2X was first traded on February 8th, 2022. C2X’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 84,729,247 tokens. C2X’s official Twitter account is @c2x_world and its Facebook page is accessible here. C2X’s official message board is c2x.medium.com. The official website for C2X is c2x.world.

C2X Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “C2X will be developed as a blockchain-based gaming platform with the purpose of establishing an ecosystem of virtuous cycles where both users and creators, as participating parties, are privileged.C2X Governance will operate under a system where all C2X participants vote on active proposals.The official C2X ticker is “CTX” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed.”

