Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 305,700 shares, a decrease of 11.3% from the October 15th total of 344,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 73,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.2 days. Currently, 6.6% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on CABO. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Cable One from $1,725.00 to $1,300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Cable One in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Cable One from $1,200.00 to $850.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. TheStreet downgraded Cable One from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on Cable One to $1,550.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,420.00.

Cable One Stock Performance

Cable One stock traded down $33.21 on Thursday, hitting $672.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 186,942 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,782. Cable One has a one year low of $620.57 and a one year high of $1,869.42. The firm has a market cap of $3.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.45 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $849.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,122.26.

Cable One Increases Dividend

Cable One ( NYSE:CABO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $11.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.61 by ($1.08). Cable One had a net margin of 21.96% and a return on equity of 20.32%. The business had revenue of $424.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $431.82 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Cable One will post 61.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 30th were given a $2.85 dividend. This represents a $11.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. This is a boost from Cable One’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.75. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 29th. Cable One’s dividend payout ratio is 18.99%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cable One

In other news, Director Thomas Sinnickson Gayner purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $673.75 per share, for a total transaction of $3,368,750.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 16,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,251,625. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Thomas Sinnickson Gayner bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $673.75 per share, with a total value of $3,368,750.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 16,700 shares in the company, valued at $11,251,625. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Brad D. Brian bought 50 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $951.11 per share, with a total value of $47,555.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 50 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,555.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 11,100 shares of company stock valued at $8,187,401. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cable One

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of Cable One by 1.8% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $579,000 after buying an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC increased its position in Cable One by 5.0% in the second quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cable One by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 84 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. Homestead Advisers Corp raised its position in shares of Cable One by 20.5% during the 2nd quarter. Homestead Advisers Corp now owns 53 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in shares of Cable One by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 187 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

About Cable One

Cable One, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data, video, and voice services in the United States. The company offers residential data services, a service to enhance Wi-Fi signal throughout the home. It also provides residential video services, such as local networks; local community programming that includes governmental and public access; and other channels, as well as digital video services, including national and regional cable networks, music channels, and an interactive and electronic programming guide with parental controls.

