Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) Lowered to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday morning.

CDNS has been the topic of a number of other reports. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a hold rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $185.00 to $175.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $204.00 to $198.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. They set an outperform rating and a $210.00 target price for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $193.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $192.75.

Cadence Design Systems Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CDNS opened at $168.86 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Cadence Design Systems has a fifty-two week low of $132.32 and a fifty-two week high of $194.97. The stock has a market cap of $46.32 billion, a PE ratio of 59.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $159.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $160.81.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cadence Design Systems

Cadence Design Systems ( NASDAQ:CDNS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 24th. The software maker reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $902.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $868.85 million. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 22.86% and a return on equity of 33.19%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.65 EPS. Analysts expect that Cadence Design Systems will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Paul Cunningham sold 250 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.63, for a total value of $35,907.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 93,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,456,551.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, VP Paul Cunningham sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.63, for a total value of $35,907.50. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 93,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,456,551.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Anirudh Devgan sold 1,523 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.34, for a total value of $268,565.82. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 180,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,892,676.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 241,889 shares of company stock worth $40,151,033 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.99% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cadence Design Systems

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CDNS. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 0.4% in the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 16,293 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,444,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,780 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $267,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,224 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $184,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 5.5% in the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,260 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $189,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 0.3% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 20,044 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,007,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. 84.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cadence Design Systems

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

Featured Articles

