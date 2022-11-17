Cadre (NYSE:CDRE) Price Target Raised to $32.00 at Stephens

Cadre (NYSE:CDRE – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by Stephens to $32.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Raymond James increased their price objective on Cadre from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Cadre in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. They set a buy rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Bank of America started coverage on Cadre in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. They set a buy rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Finally, B. Riley lifted their target price on Cadre from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $29.71.

Shares of Cadre stock opened at $26.19 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market cap of $977.67 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 327.42. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.91. Cadre has a fifty-two week low of $17.40 and a fifty-two week high of $31.50.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 1st were issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 31st. Cadre’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 400.05%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Cadre during the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in Cadre during the first quarter worth approximately $172,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Cadre by 115.6% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 19,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $474,000 after purchasing an additional 10,349 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cadre by 14.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 305,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,515,000 after buying an additional 37,547 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Cadre by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 263,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,482,000 after purchasing an additional 1,346 shares in the last quarter. 33.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Cadre

Cadre Holdings, Inc manufactures and distributes safety and survivability equipment that provides protection to users in hazardous or life-threatening situations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Distribution. It primarily provides body armor product, such as concealable, corrections, and tactical armor under the Safariland and Protech Tactical brands; survival suits, remotely operated vehicles, specialty tools, blast sensors, accessories, and vehicle blast attenuation seats for bomb safety technicians; bomb suits; duty gear, including belts and accessories; and other protective and law enforcement equipment comprising communications gear, forensic and investigation products, firearms cleaning solutions, and crowd control products.

