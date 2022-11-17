California Resources Co. (NYSE:CRC) Short Interest Update

California Resources Co. (NYSE:CRC – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,200,000 shares, an increase of 7.7% from the October 15th total of 3,900,000 shares. Approximately 6.3% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 753,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.6 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On California Resources

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of California Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at $922,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of California Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at $277,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of California Resources during the 1st quarter valued at $631,000. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of California Resources during the 1st quarter valued at $90,000. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new position in California Resources in the 1st quarter worth $1,033,000.

California Resources Stock Performance

NYSE:CRC traded down $0.33 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $46.06. The company had a trading volume of 475,573 shares, compared to its average volume of 820,402. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. California Resources has a 52 week low of $35.95 and a 52 week high of $51.46. The firm has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.27. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $43.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.27.

California Resources Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.282 per share. This is an increase from California Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.45%. California Resources’s payout ratio is presently 4.70%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on CRC shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of California Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Bank of America upgraded shares of California Resources from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $49.00 to $58.00 in a report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of California Resources in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $63.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet raised shares of California Resources from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Finally, MKM Partners reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 target price on shares of California Resources in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.00.

California Resources Company Profile

California Resources Corporation operates as an independent oil and natural gas company. The company explores for, produces, gathers, processes, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids for marketers, California refineries, and other purchasers that have access to transportation and storage facilities.

