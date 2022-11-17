Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) Shares Bought by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Get Rating) by 20.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,430,064 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 762,939 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 4.16% of Camden Property Trust worth $595,754,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CPT. Cohen & Steers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Camden Property Trust in the first quarter valued at about $1,220,455,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust by 9.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,066,515 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,013,817,000 after purchasing an additional 540,683 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust by 384.2% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 587,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $97,692,000 after purchasing an additional 466,400 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust by 28.5% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,069,866 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $344,011,000 after purchasing an additional 459,442 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust by 2.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,955,322 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,485,575,000 after purchasing an additional 412,019 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.08% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Kelvin R. Westbrook sold 1,820 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.77, for a total value of $238,001.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 24,932 shares in the company, valued at $3,260,357.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently commented on CPT. Capital One Financial reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Camden Property Trust in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Camden Property Trust from $175.00 to $152.00 in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Camden Property Trust from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Camden Property Trust from $149.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Camden Property Trust from $165.00 to $142.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Camden Property Trust presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.23.

Shares of NYSE CPT opened at $114.31 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $12.18 billion, a PE ratio of 15.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.73. Camden Property Trust has a 12 month low of $107.90 and a 12 month high of $180.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.24 and a quick ratio of 0.24. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $118.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $130.82.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 17th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th were issued a $0.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.29%. Camden Property Trust’s payout ratio is 49.54%.

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 400 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns interests in and operates 167 properties containing 56,850 apartment homes across the United States.

