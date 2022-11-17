Camellia (LON:CAM) Sets New 12-Month Low at $4,700.00

Shares of Camellia Plc (LON:CAM – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 4,700 ($55.23) and last traded at GBX 4,694.80 ($55.17), with a volume of 1067 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 4,910 ($57.70).

Camellia Stock Down 4.4 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 5,094.68 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 5,764.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.60. The company has a market capitalization of £129.67 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5,656.39.

Camellia Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 8th were paid a dividend of GBX 44 ($0.52) per share. This represents a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 8th. Camellia’s payout ratio is presently 175.90%.

Camellia Company Profile

Camellia Plc engages in agriculture, engineering, and food services businesses in the United Kingdom, Bangladesh, India, Kenya, Malawi, North America, South Africa, and South America. The company's Agriculture division is involved in the production of macadamia nuts, tea, avocados, rubber, blueberries, maize, soya, barley, wine, apple, pear, plum, cherry, apricot, grapes, and forestry products, as well as livestock activities.

