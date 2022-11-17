Canaccord Genuity Group Raises Metro (TSE:MRU) Price Target to C$72.00

Metro (TSE:MRU – Get Rating) had its target price increased by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$71.00 to C$72.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 4.76% from the company’s previous close.

MRU has been the subject of a number of other research reports. ATB Capital lifted their price objective on Metro from C$76.00 to C$80.00 in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Metro from C$74.00 to C$75.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. CIBC reduced their target price on Metro from C$73.00 to C$71.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 11th. National Bankshares lifted their target price on Metro from C$74.00 to C$75.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Desjardins lifted their target price on Metro from C$70.00 to C$73.00 in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Metro currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$76.44.

Metro Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of MRU traded up C$1.38 on Thursday, reaching C$75.60. The stock had a trading volume of 206,174 shares, compared to its average volume of 437,928. The firm has a market capitalization of C$18.04 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.31, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 1.13. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$70.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$70.06. Metro has a 12-month low of C$60.59 and a 12-month high of C$75.66.

About Metro

Metro Inc operates as a retailer, franchisor, distributor, and manufacturer in the food and pharmaceutical sectors in Canada. It operates supermarkets and discount stores that provide fresh and grocery products, baked goods, prepared foods, meats, dairy products, fruits and vegetables, frozen foods, bakery products, and pastries, as well as Mediterranean and Middle Eastern products.

