Canada Rare Earth (CVE:LL) Stock Price Down 14.3%

Canada Rare Earth Corp. (CVE:LL – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 14.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03. Approximately 155,500 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 87% from the average daily volume of 83,174 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.

Canada Rare Earth Trading Down 14.3 %

The company has a market cap of C$6.30 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.50. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.93.

Canada Rare Earth Company Profile

Canada Rare Earth Corp., a development stage company, focuses on developing an integrated business within the rare earth industry in Asia. The company offers high-purity rare earth oxides, rare earth fluorides, larger particle/nano rare earth oxides, and other products. Its products are used in various industries, such as high-end electronics, lighting solutions, ceramics and glass, catalytic and cracking, magnets, and atomic energy.

