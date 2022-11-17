Candente Copper (TSE:DNT) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.16

Shares of Candente Copper Corp. (TSE:DNT – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.16 and traded as high as C$0.18. Candente Copper shares last traded at C$0.16, with a volume of 317,351 shares traded.

Candente Copper Stock Down 3.1 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$0.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.16. The stock has a market cap of C$41.80 million and a P/E ratio of 15.50.

About Candente Copper

(Get Rating)

Candente Copper Corp., a mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. Its principal property is the Cañariaco project consisting of 15 mining concessions covering a total area of approximately 10,190 hectares located in Northern Peru.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Candente Copper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Candente Copper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.