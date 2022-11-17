Cantor Fitzgerald Comments on Chemomab Therapeutics Ltd.’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:CMMB)

Chemomab Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:CMMB – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their FY2022 earnings estimates for Chemomab Therapeutics in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, November 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst K. Kluska now forecasts that the company will earn ($2.00) per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($1.80). The consensus estimate for Chemomab Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($2.20) per share.
Chemomab Therapeutics Stock Up 11.8 %
CMMB stock opened at $2.28 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.99. Chemomab Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $1.75 and a 12-month high of $9.96. The firm has a market cap of $26.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.08 and a beta of 0.65.
Chemomab Therapeutics Company Profile
Chemomab Therapeutics Ltd., a clinical-stage biotech company, discovers and develops therapeutics for the treatment of inflammation and fibrosis. The company's lead clinical product candidate is CM-101, a humanized monoclonal antibody that hinders the basic function of soluble chemokine CCL24 for the treatment of primary sclerosing cholangitis (PSC) and systemic sclerosis (SSc).
