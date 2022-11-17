Cantor Fitzgerald Weighs in on Actinium Pharmaceuticals, Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NYSEAMERICAN:ATNM)

Actinium Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ATNM – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their FY2022 earnings estimates for Actinium Pharmaceuticals in a research report issued on Tuesday, November 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst K. Kluska now forecasts that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of ($1.38) for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($1.34). Cantor Fitzgerald has a “Overweight” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Actinium Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($1.14) per share. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for Actinium Pharmaceuticals’ FY2023 earnings at ($1.63) EPS.
Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Maxim Group raised their target price on shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st.
Actinium Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 5.0 %
Institutional Trading of Actinium Pharmaceuticals
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Actinium Pharmaceuticals by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 14,331 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450 shares during the period. Corton Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $78,000. Delphia USA Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $85,000. Sentinus LLC acquired a new position in Actinium Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $166,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Actinium Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $173,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.63% of the company’s stock.
Actinium Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Actinium Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for bone marrow transplant (BMT) or a type of cellular therapy, and for other adoptive cell therapies. Its lead product candidate, I-131 apamistamab (Iomab-B) that is in a pivotal Phase III clinical trial for elderly relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia trial for BMT conditioning; and a Phase I study with a CD19- targeted CAR T-cell therapy with memorial sloan kettering cancer center.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Actinium Pharmaceuticals (ATNM)
- NVIDIA’s Rally Picks Up Pace Into Year End
- Nothing Micro About Super Micro Computer’s Price & Earnings Gains
- Bulk Shippers See Earnings & Revenue Decline Amid Global Slowdown
- Why Are Bears Still Going Short on AGNC Investment?
- Should you still buy Chevron’s stock ex-dividend?
Receive News & Ratings for Actinium Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Actinium Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.