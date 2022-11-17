Cantor Fitzgerald Weighs in on Actinium Pharmaceuticals, Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NYSEAMERICAN:ATNM)

Actinium Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ATNM – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their FY2022 earnings estimates for Actinium Pharmaceuticals in a research report issued on Tuesday, November 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst K. Kluska now forecasts that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of ($1.38) for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($1.34). Cantor Fitzgerald has a “Overweight” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Actinium Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($1.14) per share. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for Actinium Pharmaceuticals’ FY2023 earnings at ($1.63) EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Maxim Group raised their target price on shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st.

NYSEAMERICAN ATNM opened at $11.66 on Thursday. Actinium Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $4.41 and a one year high of $15.12.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Actinium Pharmaceuticals by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 14,331 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450 shares during the period. Corton Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $78,000. Delphia USA Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $85,000. Sentinus LLC acquired a new position in Actinium Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $166,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Actinium Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $173,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.63% of the company’s stock.

Actinium Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for bone marrow transplant (BMT) or a type of cellular therapy, and for other adoptive cell therapies. Its lead product candidate, I-131 apamistamab (Iomab-B) that is in a pivotal Phase III clinical trial for elderly relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia trial for BMT conditioning; and a Phase I study with a CD19- targeted CAR T-cell therapy with memorial sloan kettering cancer center.

