Capasso Planning Partners LLC Acquires 23,904 Shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Capasso Planning Partners LLC boosted its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Get Rating) by 183.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,952 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,904 shares during the period. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF comprises about 2.2% of Capasso Planning Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Capasso Planning Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $3,059,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 12.1% in the first quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 7,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $652,000 after purchasing an additional 843 shares in the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC grew its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 77.5% in the first quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 128,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,705,000 after purchasing an additional 56,060 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 36.6% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 8,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $673,000 after purchasing an additional 2,164 shares in the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 448.0% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 34,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,843,000 after acquiring an additional 28,070 shares during the period. Finally, Karpus Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,417,000.

Get iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SHY traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $81.18. The stock had a trading volume of 403,062 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,006,498. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $82.19. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $80.56 and a one year high of $85.96.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 2nd were given a $0.141 dividend. This represents a $1.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 1st. This is an increase from iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.