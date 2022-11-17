Capasso Planning Partners LLC Acquires 3,035 Shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV)

Capasso Planning Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 111,002 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,035 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF accounts for 5.7% of Capasso Planning Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Capasso Planning Partners LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF were worth $8,038,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Lansing Street Advisors bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $66,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Finally, RGT Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF during the first quarter worth $78,000.

SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF Stock Performance

SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF stock traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $77.66. 2,349 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 252,162. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.20. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF has a one year low of $66.84 and a one year high of $89.51.

About SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

