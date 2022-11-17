Capasso Planning Partners LLC Boosts Position in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Capasso Planning Partners LLC raised its position in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating) by 24.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,105 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 805 shares during the quarter. Capasso Planning Partners LLC’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $390,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Westwood Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group during the first quarter worth approximately $13,814,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Simon Property Group during the first quarter worth $25,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Simon Property Group by 3,000.0% during the second quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 310 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Hudock Inc. lifted its stake in Simon Property Group by 211.9% during the first quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 368 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Simon Property Group during the second quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SPG traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $115.61. The stock had a trading volume of 135,631 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,963,105. The company’s fifty day moving average is $102.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $104.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.17, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $86.02 and a 52 week high of $171.12.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 9th will be given a dividend of $1.80 per share. This is an increase from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.75. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $7.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.23%. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is 116.86%.

SPG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com started coverage on Simon Property Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Simon Property Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Simon Property Group from $133.00 to $131.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Simon Property Group to $114.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Simon Property Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $134.77.

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

