Capasso Planning Partners LLC Grows Holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Capasso Planning Partners LLC increased its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating) by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,942 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the quarter. Capasso Planning Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $221,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 243,437 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,729,000 after acquiring an additional 9,651 shares in the last quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE purchased a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. KerberRose Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $5,941,000. Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $412,000. Finally, Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 17.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC now owns 60,226 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,860,000 after buying an additional 8,948 shares in the last quarter.

TIP traded down $0.72 during trading on Thursday, reaching $106.54. 178,051 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,014,130. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $104.63 and a 12-month high of $130.96. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $106.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $112.77.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

