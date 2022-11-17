Capasso Planning Partners LLC Grows Holdings in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Capasso Planning Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating) by 24.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,105 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 805 shares during the quarter. Capasso Planning Partners LLC’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $390,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Simon Property Group by 4.1% during the first quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 2,280 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $300,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 638 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Stiles Financial Services Inc lifted its holdings in Simon Property Group by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Stiles Financial Services Inc now owns 2,234 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. lifted its holdings in Simon Property Group by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 6,926 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $657,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Savant Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Simon Property Group by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 2,752 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $362,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 81.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SPG. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Simon Property Group from $130.00 to $123.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on Simon Property Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Simon Property Group from $133.00 to $131.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 29th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Simon Property Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Simon Property Group to $114.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Simon Property Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $134.77.

Shares of SPG traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $115.61. The stock had a trading volume of 135,631 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,963,105. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.17, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $86.02 and a 12 month high of $171.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.80 billion, a PE ratio of 19.30, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.51. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $102.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $104.72.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be issued a dividend of $1.80 per share. This represents a $7.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. This is a positive change from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.75. Simon Property Group’s payout ratio is currently 116.86%.

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

