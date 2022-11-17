Capasso Planning Partners LLC Has $257,000 Stock Holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Capasso Planning Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,204 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the quarter. Capasso Planning Partners LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $257,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in UNP. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the first quarter worth $25,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 92.3% during the first quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 100 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Dravo Bay LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the first quarter worth $29,000. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the second quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Power Corp of Canada bought a new stake in Union Pacific during the first quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Union Pacific news, Director Teresa Finley bought 1,380 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $188.26 per share, with a total value of $259,798.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,380 shares in the company, valued at approximately $259,798.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of UNP traded down $2.68 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $209.59. The stock had a trading volume of 141,188 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,137,293. The company has a market capitalization of $128.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $203.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $215.67. Union Pacific Co. has a 12 month low of $183.70 and a 12 month high of $278.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The railroad operator reported $3.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.06 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $6.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.41 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 56.68% and a net margin of 28.95%. Union Pacific’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.57 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

UNP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Argus cut their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $275.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their target price on Union Pacific from $208.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Union Pacific from $219.00 to $217.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Union Pacific to $228.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, TD Securities lowered their price objective on Union Pacific from $225.00 to $215.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Union Pacific presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $221.40.

Union Pacific Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.