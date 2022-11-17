Capasso Planning Partners LLC Has $4.29 Million Holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP)

Capasso Planning Partners LLC grew its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Get Rating) by 9.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,324 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,548 shares during the quarter. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF accounts for 3.0% of Capasso Planning Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Capasso Planning Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF were worth $4,293,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of STIP. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 207.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,293,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,720,000 after acquiring an additional 1,548,838 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 65.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,113,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,713,000 after buying an additional 1,233,784 shares during the last quarter. Barber Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 142.0% in the 2nd quarter. Barber Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,398,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,836,000 after buying an additional 820,495 shares during the last quarter. Campbell Wealth Management bought a new stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $69,382,000. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management bought a new stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $61,405,000.

Get iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

STIP traded down $0.32 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $96.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,266 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,472,746. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $96.04 and a 52 week high of $107.10. The company’s 50-day moving average is $97.24 and its 200-day moving average is $100.26.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.