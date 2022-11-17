Capasso Planning Partners LLC Increases Holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Capasso Planning Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,078 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 676 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF accounts for 1.0% of Capasso Planning Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position. Capasso Planning Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $1,375,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Motco raised its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 2.6% during the first quarter. Motco now owns 1,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Bridgeworth LLC raised its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 0.8% during the first quarter. Bridgeworth LLC now owns 5,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,443,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Shelton Wealth Management LLC raised its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 1.6% during the second quarter. Shelton Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $618,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Princeton Capital Management LLC raised its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 3.8% during the first quarter. Princeton Capital Management LLC now owns 1,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Wealth Planning LLC raised its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 3.1% during the second quarter. Legacy Wealth Planning LLC now owns 1,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

IJH stock traded down $1.87 during trading on Thursday, hitting $248.52. 168,549 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,526,760. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 1 year low of $217.39 and a 1 year high of $289.84. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $235.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $239.80.

iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Company Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

