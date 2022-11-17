Capasso Planning Partners LLC Makes New Investment in Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF (NYSEARCA:PHDG)

Capasso Planning Partners LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF (NYSEARCA:PHDG – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 7,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $245,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Personal CFO Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF by 14.3% during the first quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 8,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after buying an additional 1,087 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF by 15.5% during the first quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 56,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,039,000 after buying an additional 7,586 shares during the period. Congress Park Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF by 7.4% during the first quarter. Congress Park Capital LLC now owns 137,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,969,000 after purchasing an additional 9,524 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF by 10.5% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 65,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,112,000 after purchasing an additional 6,290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WealthPLAN Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF by 30.6% during the first quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 332,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,513,000 after purchasing an additional 77,929 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA PHDG traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $33.77. 200 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 101,851. Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF has a 52 week low of $32.22 and a 52 week high of $38.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $34.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.18.

