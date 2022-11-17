Capasso Planning Partners LLC Trims Holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

Capasso Planning Partners LLC decreased its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,471 shares of the company’s stock after selling 171 shares during the period. Capasso Planning Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $543,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the second quarter valued at $100,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 16.5% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 34,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,472,000 after purchasing an additional 4,853 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 15.1% during the first quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC now owns 2,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC boosted its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 27.7% during the first quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 1,084,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,911,000 after purchasing an additional 235,153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 33.0% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 3,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,000 after acquiring an additional 934 shares in the last quarter.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ ESGU traded down $0.47 during trading on Thursday, hitting $87.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,139 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,468,945. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $84.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $87.27. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a fifty-two week low of $77.28 and a fifty-two week high of $108.91.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 27th were given a dividend of $0.395 per share. This is a boost from iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 26th.

