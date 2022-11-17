Capasso Planning Partners LLC Trims Holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Capasso Planning Partners LLC trimmed its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,005 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,052 shares during the quarter. Capasso Planning Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $682,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of EEM. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the second quarter worth about $43,000. Aspire Wealth Management Corp grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 50.0% during the first quarter. Aspire Wealth Management Corp now owns 966 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the period. Heritage Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the second quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 211.6% during the first quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,159 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 787 shares during the period. 79.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF stock traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $38.26. 3,140,437 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 45,539,688. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $33.49 and a fifty-two week high of $51.98. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.85.

About iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

