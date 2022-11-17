Capita (LON:CPI) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $25.73

Capita plc (LON:CPI – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 25.73 ($0.30) and traded as high as GBX 26.52 ($0.31). Capita shares last traded at GBX 26.10 ($0.31), with a volume of 1,467,662 shares changing hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CPI. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Capita from GBX 29 ($0.34) to GBX 28 ($0.33) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 50 ($0.59) target price on shares of Capita in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Shore Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Capita in a research note on Friday, August 5th.

Capita Stock Up 0.9 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 267.81, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.54. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 26.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 25.73. The stock has a market cap of £436.23 million and a P/E ratio of 199.23.

Capita Company Profile

Capita plc provides consulting, digital, and software products and services to clients in the private and public sectors in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Public Service, Experience, and Portfolio divisions. The company offers solutions for finance and accounting, procurement, property and infrastructure, travel and event, and workplace administration.

