Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC Acquires 427 Shares of DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE)

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Rating) by 8.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,432 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 427 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in DTE Energy were worth $693,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of DTE Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $83,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of DTE Energy by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 18,586 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,457,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its position in DTE Energy by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 3,231 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $410,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the period. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in DTE Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its position in DTE Energy by 25.2% during the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 102,310 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $13,527,000 after acquiring an additional 20,583 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.80% of the company’s stock.

DTE Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE DTE opened at $115.18 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $116.45 and a 200 day moving average of $124.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.60. DTE Energy has a 12-month low of $100.64 and a 12-month high of $140.23.

DTE Energy Increases Dividend

DTE Energy ( NYSE:DTE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.02. DTE Energy had a net margin of 5.79% and a return on equity of 12.90%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.72 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that DTE Energy will post 6.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, January 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.952 per share. This is an increase from DTE Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.89. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 16th. This represents a $3.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.31%. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.25%.

Insider Activity at DTE Energy

In related news, SVP Joann Chavez sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.62, for a total transaction of $135,620.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 9,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,309,682.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.61% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DTE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of DTE Energy from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of DTE Energy from $115.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Guggenheim lowered their price target on shares of DTE Energy from $145.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of DTE Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of DTE Energy to $140.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $128.73.

DTE Energy Company Profile

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.3 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and other renewable assets.

