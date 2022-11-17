Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC Acquires New Shares in Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB)

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 7,309 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $523,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Dolby Laboratories during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Dolby Laboratories during the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories in the first quarter valued at $42,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 59.5% in the first quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 654 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the period. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories in the second quarter valued at $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.13% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DLB opened at $70.12 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.14, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.97. Dolby Laboratories, Inc. has a 1-year low of $61.55 and a 1-year high of $96.85. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $68.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $72.64.

In other Dolby Laboratories news, SVP John D. Couling sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.02, for a total value of $3,301,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 79,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,231,094.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 37.06% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price objective on Dolby Laboratories from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 7th. Tigress Financial cut their target price on Dolby Laboratories from $128.00 to $116.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Dolby Laboratories in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Dolby Laboratories currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.00.

Dolby Laboratories, Inc engages in the provision of audio and imaging technologies. It transforms entertainment and communications for content playback in movies, television, music, and gaming. The company was founded by Ray Milton Dolby in 1965 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

