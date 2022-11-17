Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC Buys 148 Shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,593 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 148 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $472,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new position in Republic Services during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Godsey & Gibb Associates bought a new stake in shares of Republic Services in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 123.6% in the 1st quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 237 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Republic Services in the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 35.6% in the 1st quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 377 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. 58.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Republic Services alerts:

Republic Services Price Performance

RSG opened at $130.82 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.34 billion, a PE ratio of 28.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.66. The business’s 50-day moving average is $136.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $135.01. Republic Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $113.57 and a 1 year high of $149.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

Republic Services Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.495 per share. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 30th. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.23%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on RSG. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 target price on shares of Republic Services in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Republic Services from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Republic Services from $148.00 to $147.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Republic Services from $162.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Republic Services to $148.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.00.

About Republic Services

(Get Rating)

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States. The company offers collection and processing of recyclable materials, collection, transfer and disposal of non-hazardous solid waste, and other environmental solutions. Its collection services include curbside collection of material for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of recycling and waste containers; and renting of compactors.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Republic Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Republic Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.