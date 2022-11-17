Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC Has $583,000 Position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC reduced its position in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,199 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 159 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $583,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Broadcom by 1.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,975,704 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $23,282,861,000 after purchasing an additional 510,546 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Broadcom by 4.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,569,124 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $17,989,404,000 after purchasing an additional 1,180,078 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Broadcom by 11.6% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,682,635 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,948,563,000 after buying an additional 488,405 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Broadcom by 20.5% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,241,848 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,089,112,000 after buying an additional 381,275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Broadcom by 3.9% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,841,862 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,159,796,000 after buying an additional 69,868 shares during the last quarter. 79.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Broadcom alerts:

Broadcom Trading Down 2.4 %

Shares of AVGO stock opened at $511.73 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $472.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $511.00. The company has a market cap of $207.25 billion, a PE ratio of 22.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.08. Broadcom Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $415.07 and a fifty-two week high of $677.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.32.

Broadcom Announces Dividend

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $9.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.84 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $8.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.41 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 63.42% and a net margin of 31.96%. The company’s revenue was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $6.32 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 34.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 22nd were issued a dividend of $4.10 per share. This represents a $16.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 21st. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 70.93%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Broadcom from $658.00 to $630.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $680.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Broadcom from $635.00 to $575.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Broadcom from $675.00 to $650.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $675.13.

Broadcom Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.