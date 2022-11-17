Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC Increases Stake in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating) by 46.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,616 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,154 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $381,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZBH. Motco purchased a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Tcwp LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Nvwm LLC increased its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 150.0% in the 1st quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 250 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. CKW Financial Group increased its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 3,000.0% in the 2nd quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 310 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 89.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays began coverage on Zimmer Biomet in a research report on Monday, October 17th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $104.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Zimmer Biomet in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Zimmer Biomet to $115.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $119.00 to $116.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $123.37.

Zimmer Biomet Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of ZBH stock opened at $114.46 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $110.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $111.13. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $100.39 and a 1-year high of $135.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.02 billion, a PE ratio of 86.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.02. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 11.92% and a net margin of 3.89%. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.81 earnings per share. Zimmer Biomet’s quarterly revenue was down 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 6.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zimmer Biomet Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.73%.

Zimmer Biomet Profile

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the musculoskeletal healthcare business in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopaedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T.

Further Reading

