Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC Lowers Stake in Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG)

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC lowered its position in shares of Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 298,888 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,894 shares during the quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Lloyds Banking Group were worth $610,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Lloyds Banking Group by 14.6% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 17,612,082 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,985,000 after purchasing an additional 2,246,121 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 12.4% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 17,493,908 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,160,000 after buying an additional 1,934,861 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 57.0% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 12,445,976 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,006,000 after buying an additional 4,519,448 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 10.1% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 11,727,362 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,263,000 after buying an additional 1,078,090 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 74.7% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,532,910 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,794,000 after buying an additional 4,930,905 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

LYG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 42 ($0.49) to GBX 44 ($0.52) in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 61 ($0.72) to GBX 64 ($0.75) in a research report on Friday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 56 ($0.66) to GBX 58 ($0.68) in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 71 ($0.83) to GBX 72 ($0.85) in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lloyds Banking Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.38.

NYSE:LYG opened at $2.03 on Thursday. Lloyds Banking Group plc has a 1-year low of $1.70 and a 1-year high of $3.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.96 and a 200 day moving average of $2.06. The firm has a market cap of $34.63 billion, a PE ratio of 7.00 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

Lloyds Banking Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Retail; Commercial Banking; and Insurance and Wealth. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured loans, leasing solutions, and credit cards to personal and small business customers.

