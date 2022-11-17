Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC Purchases 1,083 Shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) by 149.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,809 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,083 shares during the quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $544,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in DE. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC boosted its holdings in Deere & Company by 151.5% in the 2nd quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 83 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Deere & Company in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Deere & Company in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Close Asset Management Ltd raised its position in Deere & Company by 40.0% in the 2nd quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 105 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. 75.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Deere & Company alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $365.00 to $415.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Argus lifted their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $390.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $410.00 to $423.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $335.00 to $381.00 in a research report on Sunday, August 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $416.00 to $424.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Sunday, August 21st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $407.05.

Deere & Company Stock Performance

DE opened at $406.40 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $122.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.31, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.09. Deere & Company has a 1-year low of $283.81 and a 1-year high of $446.76. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $371.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $352.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.68.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 19th. The industrial products company reported $6.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.64 by ($0.48). Deere & Company had a return on equity of 33.26% and a net margin of 12.75%. The company had revenue of $13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $5.32 EPS. Deere & Company’s revenue was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 22.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Deere & Company Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is 22.59%.

Insider Transactions at Deere & Company

In related news, insider Cory J. Reed sold 6,697 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $401.12, for a total transaction of $2,686,300.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 30,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,413,059.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Deere & Company news, insider Cory J. Reed sold 6,697 shares of Deere & Company stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $401.12, for a total value of $2,686,300.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 30,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,413,059.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Marc A. Howze sold 4,019 shares of Deere & Company stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $373.22, for a total transaction of $1,499,971.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,464,543.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 14,019 shares of company stock worth $5,516,276. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Deere & Company Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Deere & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deere & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.