Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC Sells 1,771 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC lowered its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Get Rating) by 32.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,694 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,771 shares during the quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $413,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 0.4% in the second quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 21,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,437,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 1.3% in the second quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC now owns 6,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $731,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 16.2% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. Orion Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 3.6% in the second quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 2,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 5.3% in the second quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 1,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Stock Down 1.4 %

QUAL stock opened at $117.17 on Thursday. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $71.96 and a 12 month high of $88.63. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $110.60 and its 200 day moving average is $115.66.

