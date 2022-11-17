Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC Sells 4,438 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL)

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC cut its position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL – Get Rating) by 25.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 13,336 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,438 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF were worth $441,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SPTL. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF during the first quarter valued at $34,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF during the second quarter valued at $54,000. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 23.4% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 317 shares during the period. JNBA Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF during the second quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 244.9% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period.

SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA SPTL opened at $29.50 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.76. SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF has a 52-week low of $26.87 and a 52-week high of $43.95.

SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF Profile

SPDR Barclays Long Term Treasury ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Long Term Treasury ETF, seeks to provide investment results that corresponds to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Long U.S. Treasury Index (the Index). The Index includes all publicly issued, United States treasury securities that have a remaining maturity of 10 or more years, are rated investment grade, and have $250 million or more of outstanding face value.

