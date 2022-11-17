Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the nineteen research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $68.25.

CPRI has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Capri from $72.00 to $70.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Capri from $72.00 to $67.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on Capri in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Capri from $69.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Capri from $65.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 21st.

Shares of NYSE CPRI opened at $52.57 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $44.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.91. Capri has a 1-year low of $36.90 and a 1-year high of $72.37. The company has a market cap of $6.77 billion, a PE ratio of 9.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 2.24.

Capri ( NYSE:CPRI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.25. Capri had a return on equity of 38.60% and a net margin of 14.10%. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.53 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Capri will post 6.85 EPS for the current year.

Capri declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, November 9th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 14.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, Director Judy Gibbons sold 4,920 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.88, for a total value of $240,489.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 24,620 shares in the company, valued at $1,203,425.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Professional Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Capri during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in Capri by 624.7% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 616 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC purchased a new stake in Capri during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. UMB Bank n.a. increased its position in Capri by 99.2% during the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 996 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in Capri during the 1st quarter worth about $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.20% of the company’s stock.

Capri Holdings Limited designs, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel, footwear, and accessories in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through three segments: Versace, Jimmy Choo, and Michael Kors. The company offers ready-to-wear, accessories, footwear, handbags, scarves and belts, small leather goods, eyewear, watches, jewelry, fragrances, and home furnishings through a distribution network, including boutiques, department, and specialty stores, as well as through e-commerce sites.

