Capri (NYSE:CPRI) Price Target Lowered to $56.00 at Barclays

Capri (NYSE:CPRI – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Barclays to $56.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on CPRI. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Capri from $72.00 to $67.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price target on shares of Capri from $60.00 to $54.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Capri from $69.00 to $59.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Capri from $72.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Capri from $65.00 to $58.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Capri presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $68.25.

Capri Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CPRI opened at $52.57 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $44.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a market cap of $6.77 billion, a PE ratio of 9.26, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 2.24. Capri has a 52-week low of $36.90 and a 52-week high of $72.37.

Capri ( NYSE:CPRI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. Capri had a net margin of 14.10% and a return on equity of 38.60%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.53 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Capri will post 6.85 EPS for the current year.

Capri declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Wednesday, November 9th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to buy up to 14.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at Capri

In other news, Director Judy Gibbons sold 4,920 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.88, for a total transaction of $240,489.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 24,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,203,425.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Capri

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CPRI. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in shares of Capri by 0.8% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 70,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,673,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in Capri by 38.8% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 5,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after acquiring an additional 1,547 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Capri by 2.1% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 284,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,623,000 after acquiring an additional 5,932 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Capri in the first quarter worth about $252,000. Finally, Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. lifted its stake in Capri by 36.9% in the first quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 656,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,729,000 after acquiring an additional 176,744 shares during the period. 85.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Capri

Capri Holdings Limited designs, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel, footwear, and accessories in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through three segments: Versace, Jimmy Choo, and Michael Kors. The company offers ready-to-wear, accessories, footwear, handbags, scarves and belts, small leather goods, eyewear, watches, jewelry, fragrances, and home furnishings through a distribution network, including boutiques, department, and specialty stores, as well as through e-commerce sites.

See Also

