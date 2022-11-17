Cardano (ADA) Trading Down 11.1% Over Last Week

Cardano (ADA) traded 1.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on November 17th. Cardano has a total market cap of $11.27 billion and $237.62 million worth of Cardano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Cardano has traded 11.1% lower against the US dollar. One Cardano coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.33 or 0.00001944 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,208.91 or 0.07179608 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.81 or 0.00034499 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.03 or 0.00077402 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $10.00 or 0.00059409 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001606 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0710 or 0.00000422 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00010947 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.81 or 0.00022613 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001455 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0487 or 0.00000289 BTC.

Cardano Profile

Cardano is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ouroboros hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 1st, 2017. Cardano’s total supply is 35,157,347,936 coins and its circulating supply is 34,408,819,037 coins. Cardano’s official Twitter account is @cardano and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Cardano is www.cardano.org. The Reddit community for Cardano is https://reddit.com/r/cardano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cardano’s official message board is medium.com/feed/cardanorss.

Cardano Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Designed and developed by IOHK in conjunction with the University of Edinburgh, the University of Athens and the University of Connecticut, Cardano SL (or Cardano Settlement Layer) is a Proof of Stake cryptocurrency based on the Haskell implementation of the white paper “Ouroboros: A Provably Secure Proof of Stake Blockchain Protocol” by Aggelos Kiayias, Alexander Russell, Bernardo David and Roman Oliynykov.Blockchain data provided by:”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cardano directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cardano should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cardano using one of the exchanges listed above.

