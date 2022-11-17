CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,630,000 shares, a drop of 14.0% from the October 15th total of 7,710,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,660,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.0 days. Approximately 7.5% of the shares of the company are sold short.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CARG. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of CarGurus to $11.50 in a report on Tuesday. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of CarGurus from $31.00 to $22.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of CarGurus from $21.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of CarGurus from $20.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of CarGurus from $35.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $23.59.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its stake in shares of CarGurus by 6.1% during the first quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 78,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,338,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of CarGurus during the second quarter valued at $1,195,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of CarGurus by 28.6% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 46,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,989,000 after purchasing an additional 10,410 shares during the period. Provident Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CarGurus by 40.0% during the second quarter. Provident Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,478,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,769,000 after purchasing an additional 422,341 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of CarGurus during the first quarter valued at $205,000. 86.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CARG stock traded down $0.53 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $13.44. 103,577 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,814,727. CarGurus has a one year low of $9.14 and a one year high of $50.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a PE ratio of -11.57, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.63. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $14.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.31.

CarGurus, Inc operates an online automotive marketplace connecting buyers and sellers of new and used cars in the United States and internationally. The company provides consumers an online automotive marketplace where they can search for new and used car listings from its dealers, as well as sell their car in the United States marketplace.

