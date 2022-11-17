CASI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CASI) Given New $10.00 Price Target at BTIG Research

CASI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CASI – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by BTIG Research from $21.00 to $10.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

CASI has been the subject of a number of other reports. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on CASI Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating for the company.

CASI Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

CASI Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $1.89 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $25.72 million, a PE ratio of -0.97 and a beta of 0.43. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.04. CASI Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $1.81 and a 1-year high of $10.50.

Insider Transactions at CASI Pharmaceuticals

Institutional Trading of CASI Pharmaceuticals

In related news, Director James Huang acquired 171,116 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.27 per share, with a total value of $559,549.32. Following the transaction, the director now owns 171,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $559,549.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 291,210 shares of company stock worth $1,023,533. Insiders own 26.59% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC increased its stake in CASI Pharmaceuticals by 27.3% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC now owns 1,453,190 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,177,000 after purchasing an additional 312,000 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in CASI Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $59,000. Virtu Financial LLC raised its stake in CASI Pharmaceuticals by 39.6% during the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 112,777 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 31,971 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.51% of the company’s stock.

About CASI Pharmaceuticals

CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapeutics and pharmaceutical products in China, the United States, and internationally. It offers EVOMELA, an intravenous formulation of melphalan for use as a conditioning treatment prior to stem cell transplantation, and as a palliative treatment for patients with multiple myeloma.

