CASI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CASI) Given New $10.00 Price Target at BTIG Research

CASI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CASI – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by BTIG Research from $21.00 to $10.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
CASI has been the subject of a number of other reports. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on CASI Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating for the company.
CASI Pharmaceuticals Price Performance
CASI Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $1.89 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $25.72 million, a PE ratio of -0.97 and a beta of 0.43. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.04. CASI Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $1.81 and a 1-year high of $10.50.
Insider Transactions at CASI Pharmaceuticals
Institutional Trading of CASI Pharmaceuticals
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC increased its stake in CASI Pharmaceuticals by 27.3% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC now owns 1,453,190 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,177,000 after purchasing an additional 312,000 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in CASI Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $59,000. Virtu Financial LLC raised its stake in CASI Pharmaceuticals by 39.6% during the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 112,777 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 31,971 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.51% of the company’s stock.
About CASI Pharmaceuticals
CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapeutics and pharmaceutical products in China, the United States, and internationally. It offers EVOMELA, an intravenous formulation of melphalan for use as a conditioning treatment prior to stem cell transplantation, and as a palliative treatment for patients with multiple myeloma.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on CASI Pharmaceuticals (CASI)
- NVIDIA’s Rally Picks Up Pace Into Year End
- Nothing Micro About Super Micro Computer’s Price & Earnings Gains
- Should you still buy Chevron’s stock ex-dividend?
- Bulk Shippers See Earnings & Revenue Decline Amid Global Slowdown
- Why Are Bears Still Going Short on AGNC Investment?
Receive News & Ratings for CASI Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CASI Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.