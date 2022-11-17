Casio Computer Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CSIOF) Short Interest Up 6.0% in October

Casio Computer Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CSIOF – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 687,300 shares, an increase of 6.0% from the October 15th total of 648,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6,873.0 days.
Casio Computer Co.,Ltd. Price Performance
Shares of Casio Computer Co.,Ltd. stock remained flat at $8.72 during trading on Thursday. Casio Computer Co.,Ltd. has a 1 year low of $8.72 and a 1 year high of $10.24. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $8.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.44.
Casio Computer Co.,Ltd. Company Profile
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Casio Computer Co.,Ltd. (CSIOF)
- BJ’s Wholesale Club: Beware The Sell-Side
- The Next Catalyst For Mullen Automotive Stock Is December 23rd
- NVIDIA’s Rally Picks Up Pace Into Year End
- Nothing Micro About Super Micro Computer’s Price & Earnings Gains
- Bulk Shippers See Earnings & Revenue Decline Amid Global Slowdown
Receive News & Ratings for Casio Computer Co.Ltd. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Casio Computer Co.Ltd. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.