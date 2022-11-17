Cassia Capital Partners LLC Purchases 25 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Cassia Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 689 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the quarter. UnitedHealth Group comprises approximately 0.4% of Cassia Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position. Cassia Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $354,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in UNH. Urban Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Knott David M Jr bought a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd bought a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Enterprise Trust & Investment Co purchased a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.25% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group Stock Up 2.2 %

Shares of UnitedHealth Group stock traded up $11.41 during trading on Thursday, reaching $522.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 88,292 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,202,163. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $523.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $514.91. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 1-year low of $436.00 and a 1-year high of $558.10. The company has a market cap of $488.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

UnitedHealth Group Announces Dividend

UnitedHealth Group ( NYSE:UNH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.45 by $0.34. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.17% and a return on equity of 26.59%. The firm had revenue of $80.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.54 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.52 EPS. UnitedHealth Group’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 22.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 5th will be issued a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 2nd. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.32%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 465 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $542.37, for a total transaction of $252,202.05. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 34,786 shares in the company, valued at $18,866,882.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on UNH. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $635.00 to $615.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $569.00 to $615.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on UnitedHealth Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $579.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $588.00 to $592.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $595.11.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; health and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

