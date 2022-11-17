Cassia Capital Partners LLC Purchases 35 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Cassia Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,373 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Eli Lilly and accounts for 0.4% of Cassia Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Cassia Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $445,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cordant Inc. bought a new position in Eli Lilly and during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Eli Lilly and during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Horan Securities Inc. grew its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 96.0% during the second quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 98 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY increased its stake in Eli Lilly and by 300.0% in the second quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly and in the first quarter worth $33,000. 82.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently commented on LLY shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $369.00 to $396.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Argus increased their target price on Eli Lilly and from $315.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Friday, September 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $281.00 to $313.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $305.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $400.00 to $421.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Eli Lilly and currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $353.59.

Insider Buying and Selling

Eli Lilly and Price Performance

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 63,585 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $363.94, for a total value of $23,141,124.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 103,158,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,543,617,311.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other Eli Lilly and news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 63,585 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $363.94, for a total transaction of $23,141,124.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 103,158,810 shares in the company, valued at $37,543,617,311.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Alonzo Weems sold 656 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction on Monday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.23, for a total value of $214,006.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,267,298.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 571,297 shares of company stock valued at $193,929,777. 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE LLY traded up $4.93 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $357.86. The company had a trading volume of 52,475 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,418,149. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $334.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $318.82. The company has a market capitalization of $340.03 billion, a PE ratio of 53.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.36. Eli Lilly and Company has a twelve month low of $231.87 and a twelve month high of $369.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39.

Eli Lilly and Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be paid a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.86%.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

