Cassia Capital Partners LLC Purchases 9,486 Shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI)

Cassia Capital Partners LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI – Get Rating) by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 112,417 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,486 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF accounts for about 9.4% of Cassia Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Cassia Capital Partners LLC owned about 0.06% of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF worth $9,431,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 104.0% during the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 6,554,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $653,979,000 after purchasing an additional 3,341,600 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $258,420,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 186.0% during the second quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 3,069,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,531,000 after acquiring an additional 1,996,300 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 8,841.4% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,892,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,785,000 after purchasing an additional 1,870,848 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 61.2% during the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 4,030,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,113,000 after acquiring an additional 1,530,000 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Price Performance

ACWI traded down $0.91 during trading on Thursday, hitting $86.07. 51,583 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,735,359. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a one year low of $75.71 and a one year high of $107.16. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $81.77 and its 200 day moving average is $84.82.

