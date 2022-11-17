Castor Maritime Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRM) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Castor Maritime Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRM – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,700,000 shares, a decline of 11.5% from the October 15th total of 1,920,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 590,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.9 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CTRM. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Castor Maritime in the 1st quarter worth $50,000. Veriti Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Castor Maritime by 18.9% in the second quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 79,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 12,661 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Castor Maritime by 407.8% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 84,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 68,100 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Castor Maritime during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $334,000. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Castor Maritime by 51.0% during the 1st quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 299,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $550,000 after purchasing an additional 101,000 shares during the last quarter. 1.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Castor Maritime Stock Up 3.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ CTRM traded up $0.04 on Thursday, hitting $1.29. The company had a trading volume of 1,039,781 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,432,161. The company has a quick ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Castor Maritime has a 12-month low of $1.00 and a 12-month high of $2.45. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $116.04 million, a P/E ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.72.

Castor Maritime Company Profile

Castor Maritime Inc provides shipping services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Dry Bulk, Aframax/LR2 Tanker, and Handysize Tanker. It offers seaborne transportation services for dry bulk cargo; commodities, such as iron ore, coal, soybeans, etc.; and crude oil and refined petroleum products.

