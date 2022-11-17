Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Shares Sold by Hayek Kallen Investment Management

Hayek Kallen Investment Management lessened its stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 6.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,191 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,210 shares during the period. Caterpillar accounts for 1.3% of Hayek Kallen Investment Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Hayek Kallen Investment Management’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $3,073,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Caterpillar by 38.1% in the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 1,697 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $378,000 after acquiring an additional 468 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its stake in Caterpillar by 1.3% during the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 15,965 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,854,000 after buying an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in Caterpillar by 4.7% during the second quarter. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,227 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $398,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC lifted its stake in Caterpillar by 3.9% during the second quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 1,711 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $306,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Finally, StrategIQ Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Caterpillar by 2.8% during the second quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC now owns 2,168 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $388,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.80% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Caterpillar

In other news, General Counsel Suzette M. Long sold 1,884 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.28, for a total value of $447,035.52. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 8,665 shares in the company, valued at $2,056,031.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Caterpillar Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CAT traded down $4.31 during trading on Thursday, reaching $228.11. The stock had a trading volume of 109,115 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,843,334. Caterpillar Inc. has a 52 week low of $160.60 and a 52 week high of $239.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $118.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $193.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $194.43.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.76. The business had revenue of $14.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.34 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 13.02% and a return on equity of 41.76%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 13.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Caterpillar Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 24th will be paid a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 21st. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is 34.86%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Tigress Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $282.00 to $266.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $180.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $143.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. UBS Group lowered shares of Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $225.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $236.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $226.40.

About Caterpillar

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, compactors, cold planers, compact track and multi-terrain loaders, excavators, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, site prep tractors, skid steer loaders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; mini, small, medium, and large excavators; compact, small, and medium wheel loaders; track-type tractors and loaders; and wheel excavators.

