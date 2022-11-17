Cathedral Energy Services Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CETEF) Short Interest Update

Cathedral Energy Services Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CETEF – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 163,100 shares, a growth of 10.2% from the October 15th total of 148,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 216,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Cathedral Energy Services from C$1.65 to C$2.25 in a report on Tuesday.

Cathedral Energy Services stock opened at 0.95 on Thursday. Cathedral Energy Services has a 12-month low of 0.10 and a 12-month high of 1.05.

Cathedral Energy Services Ltd., together with its subsidiary, Cathedral Energy Services Inc, offers directional drilling services to oil and natural gas companies in western Canada and the United States. It provides directional drilling services, motor rentals, automated gamma, remote drilling, drilling optimization, and well planning services.

