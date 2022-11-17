CBET Token (CBET) One Day Trading Volume Reaches $6.24

CBET Token (CBET) traded 0.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on November 17th. One CBET Token token can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. CBET Token has a market capitalization of $80.83 million and approximately $6.24 worth of CBET Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, CBET Token has traded 10.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002698 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0459 or 0.00000275 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0570 or 0.00000341 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $95.03 or 0.00569454 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0380 or 0.00000228 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 20.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4,950.14 or 0.29661940 BTC.

Zombie Inu (ZINU) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000076 BTC.

About CBET Token

CBET Token’s launch date was July 7th, 2021. CBET Token’s official Twitter account is @cbetgg and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for CBET Token is www.cbet.money.

CBET Token Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “CBET Token (CBET) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. CBET Token has a current supply of 0. The last known price of CBET Token is 0.00000008 USD and is down -2.73 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $135.06 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.cbet.money.”

