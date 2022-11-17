Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) Stock Position Lessened by Sit Investment Associates Inc.

Sit Investment Associates Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,835 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,325 shares during the quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc.’s holdings in Centene were worth $2,609,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Centene by 112.0% in the 2nd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 335 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in Centene by 145.5% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 356 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in Centene during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Centene in the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Centene by 30.1% in the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Centene stock opened at $79.51 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $81.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $84.89. The company has a market cap of $45.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Centene Co. has a 1 year low of $69.51 and a 1 year high of $98.53.

Centene ( NYSE:CNC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $35.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.45 billion. Centene had a return on equity of 13.08% and a net margin of 1.42%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.26 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Centene Co. will post 5.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Centene in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Argus initiated coverage on shares of Centene in a research note on Friday, September 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. Cowen dropped their price target on Centene from $108.00 to $101.00 in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Centene from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $103.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on Centene from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.68.

Centene Corporation operates as a multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. Its Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

