Centerra Gold Inc. (TSE:CG) Director Purchases C$46,550.00 in Stock

Centerra Gold Inc. (TSE:CG – Get Rating) Director Michael S. Parrett bought 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$6.65 per share, with a total value of C$46,550.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 29,598 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$196,826.70.

Michael S. Parrett also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 14th, Michael S. Parrett acquired 15,000 shares of Centerra Gold stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$6.92 per share, with a total value of C$103,800.00.

Centerra Gold stock traded down C$0.14 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting C$6.71. 323,591 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 832,692. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 4.57 and a quick ratio of 3.24. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$6.23 and its 200-day moving average price is C$7.71. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.48 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.28. Centerra Gold Inc. has a 1 year low of C$5.18 and a 1 year high of C$13.52.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.17%. Centerra Gold’s payout ratio is presently 4.19%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on CG shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Centerra Gold from C$15.00 to C$11.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. TD Securities upped their target price on Centerra Gold from C$7.00 to C$7.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. CIBC reduced their target price on Centerra Gold from C$14.25 to C$8.25 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Cormark reduced their target price on Centerra Gold from C$11.25 to C$8.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on Centerra Gold from C$10.50 to C$10.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Centerra Gold currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$9.28.

Centerra Gold Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and copper properties in North America, Turkey, and internationally. The company explores for gold, copper, and molybdenum deposits. Its flagship projects include the 100% owned Mount Milligan gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada; and the Öksüt Gold Mine located in Turkey.

